NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One year ago Tuesday, June 20, a 14-year-old girl was stabbed to death by another girl outside a Walmart on Dickerson Pike.

News 2’s Kendall Ashman sat down with the victim’s family on the one-year anniversary of the stabbing.

“I still got the text on my phone, and it reads ‘Happy birthday dad, sorry to tell you this, but Malia is gone. She dead daddy,’” said Larry Powell, Malia Powell’s father.

That’s the text Larry received on his birthday one year ago from his son, Jawauntez.

“I immediately got up, went to the hospital, and found out she was stabbed to death nine times,” Powell said,

Isabelle Jocson, 16 at the time, was charged with criminal homicide; Larry has attended her court hearings.

“Juvenile crime is outrageous,” Powell said,

In an effort to combat crime in Nashville, Larry mentors young men at 4:13 Strong.

“Better fathers, better parents, better Nashville, that’s the 4:13 slogan…I try to keep them from going to prison and experience what I experienced. I try to help them find the kingdom of God,” Powell said.

It’s his advocacy work and his faith that gives him strength. Just months after Malia’s death, Powell lost his son, Jawauntez, to gun violence.

“When life comes at you, you need to have the kingdom of God to overcome these types of crisis once they hit your life,” Powell said.

He said it’s been a difficult year. However, he said this gives him some comfort.

“Jawauntez took care of his sister in life and the comfort it brings me now is that he is also taking care of her in death,” Powell said.

Isabelle is being tried as a minor in Davidson county.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

Juvenile court records show she will be seen by a judge in July.

Based on her disposition, she will be placed in the Department of Children’s Aervices detention center which she will age out of once she turns 19.