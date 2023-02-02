NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The father of a 26-year-old woman shot while walking in her Green Hills neighborhood is praising her “fighting spirit.”

The family doesn’t want to be identified but tells News 2 that the medical student continues recovering from Monday’s vicious attack.

The father says what started as a typical night for the family took a horrific turn Monday around 11:30 p.m.

“She often, you know, would go out and walk around the block or up to Harpeth Hall and back before she went to bed,” he explained, calling his daughter a night owl.

The Harpeth Hall graduate and now LSU medical student was in town visiting when she went for a walk in the neighborhood that her family has lived in for 25 years.

Metro police say a dark-colored sedan passed the woman before turning around and stopping near the intersection of Trimble Road and Esteswood Drive. Two men got out of the car and grabbed the victim, demanding her cell phone, but police say when she refused she was punched and shot multiple times.

“Very, very fortunate, you know, none of her injuries were life-threatening. She was shot in the leg several times and in the arm and in the hand several times, but we are very hopeful that she is going to fully recover from these injuries,” said the victim’s father.

The family praised a neighbor who called 911 when they heard her screams, as well as the quick actions of first responders.

“I think that was critical in saving her life and getting her to the hospital because she was bleeding and in acute distress,” he explained.

Surveillance video of the attack that he calls “brutal” and “senseless” sickens the family but also shows her bravery.

“It’s obviously horrific and the worst thing a parent can hear is something along the effect of ‘your daughter has been shot.'”

He says his daughter has undergone extensive surgery on her arm and that it went well. So, they remain optimistic she will make a full recovery.

While her injuries will take time to heal, he says the vicious attack will not stop his daughter from going on to share her love of medicine and love of helping children with the world. He is hopeful she can stay on track to graduate within a few months.

“My daughter has been incredibly brave and upbeat about everything about this attack and her condition so that’s really helped, you know, the family as well but we are still processing these events,” he said while thanking the community for support. “The outpouring of support has been truly incredible. Our friends, our family, neighbors, you know, people we don’t even know have been reaching out to us and, you know, we are humbled by that. We are deeply appreciative of everyone who is thinking of us and saying prayers for our family.”

Anonymous donors are offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those who attacked and shot the medical student.

The suspected vehicle is described as a dark sedan with chrome or silver rims, and one of the back windows had a cover over it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463.