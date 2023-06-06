NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A father is mourning after his son drowned on Percy Priest Lake; just two months ago, he lost his daughter in a deadly car crash on Dickerson Pike.

Ke’Von Smith Johnson was one of five people who died while boating on the lake so far this year.

“I can’t believe it. It’s unreal. It’s unbelievable. I don’t know how to deal with it right now,” said his father, Calvin Johnson.

A heartbroken dad who lost his 24-year-old son said Ke’Von disappeared while on the water in the Party Cove area and never returned.

“He had a friend that tried to save him, but in order to save himself, because my son was out too far, my son caught a cramp in his leg and was panicking. He panicked so much that he almost drugged his friend down with him, but his friend got to where he could break away and turn around. He had gone under, and he didn’t see him anymore,” his dad said.

Calvin explained he had to bury his 21-year-old daughter Ke’Asia Franklin less than two months ago, right before she turned 22.

“I was already dealing with my daughter, losing her life in a fatal car crash, and had to bury her this past April. I was still dealing with that…then I got this call, and you mean to tell me, my son, too?”

On Tuesday, Calvin buried his last child.

“It was the worst pain I could ever feel, like a nightmare. I broke down harder than I ever broke down in my whole entire life, and then after going through the process, still grieving, sending my daughter off, and having to say my goodbyes to her, I had to let her go; I tried to stay in touch with my son, and now this. I’m going to miss him dearly,” Calvin said.

Ke’Von and Ke’Asia had their services at the Highland Hills Funeral Home and the same color theme – everybody dressed in black and red, which were all three of their favorite colors, something they bonded over.

Calvin created a GoFundMe page to help cover the costs of funeral expenses. Now, Calvin wants to put the money toward a nice headstone for his son. If you’d like to donate, click here.