NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 38-year-old man was charged with multiple counts of felony child abuse after he allegedly beat three children over a broken television last month.

The children’s mother went to Metro police’s North Precinct on May 15 around 11:30 a.m. to ask officers to help get her boyfriend away from her children.

She told officers she had two children (ages 3 and 4) with Jonah Floyd in addition to her own 11-year-old and they had been a couple for eight years.

On the night of May 14, one of the children reportedly knocked over a television set and Floyd became enraged, according to arrest documents.

Metro police reported Floyd used a belt to continuously beat the children from 11:30 p.m. until 3 a.m. the next morning. According to arrest affidavits, Floyd woke back up at 6 a.m. and was enraged there were no cigarettes in the home so he continued to beat the children with a belt.

The mother returned to the home with cigarettes and called her ex-husband in an attempt to have him help remove the children from the home. She told Floyd she was going to deliver food to earn some money but instead went to the North Precinct for help.

Officers reported finding the 11-year-old with abrasions and bruising to her neck and feet. The 4-year-old was reportedly bruised in various shapes and forms from head to toe, including heavy bruising on her bottom. The 3-year-old was bruised on her eye and all over her back and arms, according to arrest documents.

All the children were taken to Vanderbilt Pediatrics where they were treated. They were interviewed by Vanderbilt and the Department of Children’s Services, to which they all stated they have been beaten with a belt.

Floyd was booked into the Metro jail Monday and charged with three counts of felony child abuse and theft of a vehicle. His bond was set at $80,000.