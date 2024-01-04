NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Just over three months after a toddler died from a fentanyl-related overdose, Nashville authorities announced the boy’s father is facing charges.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, officers responded to a home along Ireland Street on Oct. 3, 2023, after Kelvin Blaylock Jr. called 911, saying he woke up and found his 23-month-old son, Kashton Blaylock, unresponsive.

Kelvin Blaylock Jr. (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Authorities said Kashton’s mother had dropped him off, leaving him in Kelvin’s care while she went to work.

Kashton was brought to Centennial Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Officials said an autopsy determined the cause of death was the toxic effects of fentanyl and metonitazene.

Following a three-month investigation led by Youth Services detectives, police announced that warrants were issued against Kelvin on Thursday, Jan. 4 for criminal homicide and aggravated child neglect.

According to authorities, the 22-year-old father is already in jail for unrelated failure to appear charges.

During an interview on Wednesday, Jan. 3, Kelvin reportedly admitted to using heroin two hours before finding his son unresponsive.