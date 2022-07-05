NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A portion of Interstate 65 remained closed Tuesday morning as officers investigated a fatal crash that left one person dead and involved multiple vehicles.
The crash happened around 12:16 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 at mile marker 85.8 near Rosa Parks Boulevard. According to Metro police, one person was killed in the crash.
📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →
Officers say at least five vehicles were involved in the fatal crash. The northbound lanes of Interstate 65 are expected to remain closed for at least a couple more hours.
No other information was immediately released.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.