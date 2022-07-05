NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A portion of Interstate 65 remained closed Tuesday morning as officers investigated a fatal crash that left one person dead and involved multiple vehicles.

The crash happened around 12:16 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 at mile marker 85.8 near Rosa Parks Boulevard. According to Metro police, one person was killed in the crash.

Officers say at least five vehicles were involved in the fatal crash. The northbound lanes of Interstate 65 are expected to remain closed for at least a couple more hours.

No other information was immediately released.