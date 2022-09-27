NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Fatal crashes and traffic deaths in Nashville are on the rise. 2022 is on pace to surpass last year’s record for fatal crashes as well as traffic-related deaths.

As of Tuesday, 107 people have been killed in 100 fatal crashes so far this year.

Officer Don Davidson has been with the Metro Traffic Unit for nearly 30 years and has been on the scene of around 2,000 fatalities in his career.

He says drivers have a blatant disregard for traffic laws.

“What is very frustrating is we don’t call them accidents; we call them crashes because somebody did something to cause this. The speeding, the cutting in and out of traffic, the impairment the distracted driving all these things contribute to these crashes and all these things are 100% preventable,” Davidson said.