A condominium (not pictured) recently listed on Zillow is turning some heads with its property overview. (Getty Images)

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and no other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic became a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. Since then, increasing mortgage rates have slowed growth, with prices even declining in some places. But some areas are still seeing price jumps compared to the year before.

The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by 1.1% to $348,853.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN metro area using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by its one-year price change as of June 2023. Data was available for 75 cities and towns.

#30. Green Hill, TN

– 1-year price change: +$1,723 (+0.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$148,512 (+55.1%)

– Typical home value: $417,868 (#25 most expensive city in metro)

#29. Bradyville, TN

– 1-year price change: +$2,013 (+0.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$122,968 (+72.7%)

– Typical home value: $292,097 (#58 most expensive city in metro)

#28. Dickson, TN

– 1-year price change: +$2,143 (+0.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$134,094 (+73.3%)

– Typical home value: $317,026 (#49 most expensive city in metro)

#27. Springfield, TN

– 1-year price change: +$2,576 (+0.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$128,695 (+68.6%)

– Typical home value: $316,327 (#50 most expensive city in metro)

#26. Culleoka, TN

– 1-year price change: +$2,721 (+0.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$183,993 (+89.1%)

– Typical home value: $390,542 (#32 most expensive city in metro)

#25. Milton, TN

– 1-year price change: +$2,846 (+0.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$183,993 (data not available)

– Typical home value: $545,390 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#24. Cross Plains, TN

– 1-year price change: +$3,181 (+0.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$157,097 (+66.4%)

– Typical home value: $393,683 (#31 most expensive city in metro)

#23. Orlinda, TN

– 1-year price change: +$3,918 (+1.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$135,080 (+64.4%)

– Typical home value: $344,985 (#45 most expensive city in metro)

#22. Hartsville, TN

– 1-year price change: +$4,810 (+1.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$135,450 (+87.6%)

– Typical home value: $290,041 (#60 most expensive city in metro)

#21. Coopertown, TN

– 1-year price change: +$4,996 (+1.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$164,800 (+60.5%)

– Typical home value: $437,075 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

#20. Arrington, TN

– 1-year price change: +$5,696 (+0.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$574,438 (+101.9%)

– Typical home value: $1,138,206 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#19. Pegram, TN

– 1-year price change: +$5,732 (+1.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$148,032 (+54.5%)

– Typical home value: $419,855 (#24 most expensive city in metro)

#18. Adams, TN

– 1-year price change: +$5,921 (+1.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$161,240 (+64.4%)

– Typical home value: $411,490 (#26 most expensive city in metro)

#17. Carthage, TN

– 1-year price change: +$6,205 (+2.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$119,743 (+81.3%)

– Typical home value: $266,985 (#67 most expensive city in metro)

#16. Santa Fe, TN

– 1-year price change: +$7,246 (+1.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$217,942 (+102.6%)

– Typical home value: $430,370 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

#15. Charlotte, TN

– 1-year price change: +$7,459 (+2.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$142,644 (+84.5%)

– Typical home value: $311,376 (#52 most expensive city in metro)

#14. Chapmansboro, TN

– 1-year price change: +$7,631 (+2.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$149,404 (+70.7%)

– Typical home value: $360,611 (#43 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Pleasant Shade, TN

– 1-year price change: +$8,200 (+3.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$124,512 (+96.5%)

– Typical home value: $253,527 (#70 most expensive city in metro)

#12. South Carthage, TN

– 1-year price change: +$9,712 (+3.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$108,563 (+73.6%)

– Typical home value: $256,058 (#69 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Riddleton, TN

– 1-year price change: +$10,703 (+3.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$139,791 (+89.4%)

– Typical home value: $296,165 (#55 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Castalian Springs, TN

– 1-year price change: +$10,835 (+3.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$162,024 (+76.7%)

– Typical home value: $373,225 (#41 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Woodbury, TN

– 1-year price change: +$10,876 (+4.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$123,097 (+76.4%)

– Typical home value: $284,322 (#62 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Westmoreland, TN

– 1-year price change: +$11,322 (+5.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$103,995 (+77.8%)

– Typical home value: $237,683 (#73 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Watertown, TN

– 1-year price change: +$13,389 (+3.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$180,532 (+89.0%)

– Typical home value: $383,420 (#38 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Lafayette, TN

– 1-year price change: +$14,335 (+6.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$122,370 (+97.7%)

– Typical home value: $247,575 (#71 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Elmwood, TN

– 1-year price change: +$14,556 (+5.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$125,567 (+92.5%)

– Typical home value: $261,379 (#68 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Gordonsville, TN

– 1-year price change: +$14,692 (+5.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$136,940 (+89.5%)

– Typical home value: $289,974 (#61 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Mount Pleasant, TN

– 1-year price change: +$15,027 (+6.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$133,845 (+100.3%)

– Typical home value: $267,254 (#66 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Hickman, TN

– 1-year price change: +$15,248 (+5.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$148,356 (+102.4%)

– Typical home value: $293,198 (#57 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Red Boiling Springs, TN

– 1-year price change: +$20,149 (+12.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$86,543 (+97.0%)

– Typical home value: $175,774 (#75 most expensive city in metro)