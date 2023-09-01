NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There’s a lot of excitement around Nashville for Saturday’s game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Virginia Cavaliers, and the matchup is drawing fans to downtown Nashville.

That means a lot of congestion over the holiday weekend.

Ahead of the highly anticipated first game of the season, Broadway was packed with fans of both teams on Friday night. Fans have traveled to Music City from all across the state and further to watch the now sold out game at Nissan stadium.

With crowds of people already descending on downtown Nashville, you’re going to want to keep traffic in mind. According to Metro police, the traffic plan will resemble the one we see for Titans games. The Woodland Street Bridge is set to close to traffic Saturday at 8:30 a.m. but it will be open to pedestrians.

News 2 caught up with a fans of both teams who said they’re excited about what’s in store for Saturday.

“I’m excited to see [Joe] Milton. I’m really excited about our team this year, to see how we come back from the Orange Bowl. I mean that was an exciting game, so I can’t wait. I can’t wait,” said Tennessee fan Tamara Benton.

Virginia fans were also out and about Friday night. While the Cavaliers are not the favorite for this matchup, some fans said they still are optimistic.

“35-21, Virginia. I’m not confident, but I got a good feeling about tomorrow. First game of the year, anything can happen; 35-21,” said Virginia fan Allen Lawrence.

Stadium parking is sold out, so fans are encouraged to get downtown early Saturday morning to find parking. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. and you can watch the game on News 2.