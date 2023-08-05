NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Thousands flocked to downtown Nashville on Saturday for the chance to see the Tennessee Titans’ turf serve as a racetrack.

“It’s very nice to see it live,” said Landin Spray of Lawrenceburg. “They’re very fast and very loud.”

This year, fans learned this wouldn’t be the last time Music City would see IndyCar. Late last week, Penske Entertainment Corp. announced the IndyCar finale race would take place in Nashville starting in 2024.

“I worked at Talladega for security for about 15 years, and then to see this come here, this is really awesome,” said Michael Fraley, another Lawrenceburg resident.

“I think it’s awesome that it’s kind of local, even areas around [Nashville] can come and see it,” April Fraley added.

With anticipated stadium construction, the racetrack will move even closer to downtown, with parts going right by Music City honky-tonks.

“It’s huge for Nashville, it’s huge for IndyCar. To see the growth of this event over the first three years, and to be recognized by IndyCar and the motorsports industry,” said Jason Rittenberry, president and COO of the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix. “[It’s] such an honor to move the season finale here, and to crown a champion in Nashville, it’s an honor for us and it’s an honor for the city, and it’s going to be quite a party next year racing down Broadway.”

Fans who call Nashville home said the move is one they’re excited to see.

“I mean, it’s huge for the city that I grew up in, all of a sudden now just become a huge city now. I feel like this is the justification of a huge city,” Cool Springs resident Jonathan Hill said.

They hope others will grow to love the sport as much as they have.

“A little bit like the Nashville Predators — nobody knew about hockey when they came, but now everybody loves them, so I feel like it’s going to be one of those sports. I feel like more people will attend,” explained Miles Evans of Maury County.

For racing fans ready to get up bright and early, the gates will open for the final day of the 2023 Big Machine Music City Grand Prix at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6. The first race is slated to begin at 9:15 a.m.

For more information about tickets, scheduling, and race weekend policies, follow this link. To check out the map of the track, click here.