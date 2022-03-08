NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A family’s efforts to track down a hit-and-run driver out of North Nashville has paid off.

Disturbing video caught on a surveillance camera showed a child hit while riding his bike. Now after months of investigating, the driver has been found.

Surveillance footage was key in the case. The video captured Cobi Thornton, who was riding his bike, getting struck by a car after metro police say he failed to stop at a stop sign. The driver of a black Honda pulled to the curb for a moment but then took off.

“It was an accident to begin with, but the crime didn’t happen until you left,” said Cobi’s mother, Natricia Onry.

Cobi was taken to the hospital with a fractured foot but still suffers today.

“He’s still experiencing temporary paralysis, he’s still experiencing numbness in his legs and feet, he’s experiencing pinched nerves from the waist down,” Onry went on to explain.

She was determined to find out who left her child this way.

“As soon as I dropped my kids off at school we were hitting the pavement, like driving around looking for that Honda looking for that car every day,” she said.

Recently she spotted a wrecked black Honda with a driver matching the description from the hit and run, just one street away. Onry snapped several pictures and sent them to police.

“They got a license plate and from the license plate they got an ID and from the ID they got an address.”

Metro police said the suspected driver, an 85-year-old woman has been identified.

“Cobi’s first question was is she going to apologize,” Onry stated.

The driver doesn’t currently face charges, but could for leaving the scene of an accident.

“I want her to look my son in the eye and tell him that she’s sorry. He just wants to know that she’s sorry.”

The driver and the victim’s family are set to speak with police sometime later this week.

The family has a GoFundMe set up to help with medical expenses and treatment.