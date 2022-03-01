NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A family in Antioch is demanding answers after their 6-year-old was left on a school bus unattended for nearly an hour.

Scruggs Karate offers private bus transportation and after-school care.

Monday, one family says their kindergartener was left on the bus after falling asleep en route to the facility. Family members estimate he was left alone for approximately 45 minutes.

“A minute was too long. A second was too long to leave a six-year-old on the bus,” said Johnnie Clark, the child’s grandmother. “They did not check the bus. They did not check to see if he was in there or anything. They never knew he was missing.”

Clark says once the bus arrived at its destination on Bell Road, her sleeping grandchild was left on the bus alone.

“He woke up and he cried because everyone had left him. He stayed on the bus until he got cold. He eventually got off the bus and he went and was banging on the door crying,” explained Clark.

News 2 spoke to the owners of Scruggs Karate. They say they are conducting an internal investigation and have no further comment at this time.



“I wanna make sure this doesn’t happen to somebody else child,” said Clark. “Somebody’s going to be held accountable, and I mean that!”

Six-year-old Roy is safe. His family says he will no longer attend after-school programming at Scruggs Karate.