NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A family is pleading for help in finding the driver that hit and killed their loved one Saturday night in North Nashville.

Edward Day, 70, was hit while crossing Dr. DB Todd Jr. Boulevard near 17th Avenue around 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2.

“What I’ve been playing through my head is what were his last moments like, and that’s tough for me. I can’t get over what his last moments were like, there dying in the middle of the road with nobody doing anything,” Day’s son Edward Day II told News 2.

The heartless actions are difficult for Day’s family to comprehend.

“To me that’s murder, if you leave a person laying there like an animal. He’s not an animal. He’s a human being, has feelings and emotions,” he explained.

“Pops” as he was known by his son who carries his same name, was well loved by his family. The father of three had nine grandchildren.

“He loved the kids, he loved family. He really instilled that family dynamic, that we are so close now is because the family dynamic he instilled in us that we have always loved and cared for each other,” Day II said.

Day’s love for others extended beyond family to the community.

“He was a good person, man. Good as gold. He was a good person, good as gold. He didn’t bother nobody. If he could help you, he would help you,” said Tim Dodson who stays in the North Nashville area.

Day’s mourning friends and family are not alone in their heartache; 30-year-old Dustin Brumley was hit by a car Sunday night on Nolensville Pike. Investigators said the driver of a white Dodge Challenger left the scene.

“It’s scary, it is. It’s scary,” said Dodson.

Some pointed out that license plate readers could help solve crimes like hit-and-runs.

“I really think it’s something Nashville lacks. I know the people won’t like it, but it will cut down on things like this,” said Day II.

Metro police said Day was not in a cross walk and that they have little to go on as it was dark, but detectives have collected some car parts found at the scene as they look to find the driver that left Day in the streets.

“I hope this brings awareness, you know? I hope his death doesn’t go in vein and it brings some type of awareness to the community, to the city, to do better and really watch what we are doing out here, you know? I’m sure somebody saw something. It would just be great if somebody would say something,” Day II said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

A GoFundMe account has been created to help Day’s family with burial costs.