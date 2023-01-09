NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville mother made a tearful goodbye to her 16-year-old son Monday evening following a South Nashville shooting outside of an IHOP.

Officers were called to the IHOP on Nolensville Pike just before 1 a.m. Saturday. According to police, Alex Delgado was found with a gunshot wound to his head in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. They believe he was shot while driving down Harding Place. Witnesses reported hearing gunshots before the crash.

Family members said Alex was out, about to give a relative a ride home, when he was shot. The family said someone told them Alex called a friend to say he was being chased shortly before the crash.

Police added that a 9 mm pistol was recovered from the driver’s floorboard.

Monday afternoon, News 2 spoke with Alex’s mom, Eubdulia Delgado, as doctors prepared Alex for organ donation. She is begging anyone with information or surveillance footage to come forward. Alex’s stepbrother, Alejandro Armen, translated.

“That’s her only child and when she came to the states it was just her and him and everything, she did it was for him, she struggled for him, she fought for him, she did everything for him and whoever did this, she just wants justice, she wants them to pay for what he did.”

Even though Alex will live on through his organ donation, his mom added that the loss is unimaginable.

“She said that he was always talking about graduation, he was very close, he had about a year and a half left and she made school a priority for him because where she came from she couldn’t graduate, she couldn’t graduate high school, she couldn’t get into middle school,” Armen translated. “She said may God forgive them, but I can’t.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could even qualify for a cash reward.