NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Seven years ago, 29-year-old Ryan Trent was shot and killed while driving home from work in Nashville. Two years after his parents nearly doubled the reward money for answers, they’re still looking for closure.

“We live with this every day,” his father Glenn Trent said. “Even though it’s been seven years now, it’s like yesterday.”

On Sept. 28, 2016, Ryan was driving home around 1:30 a.m. when his car crashed while heading northbound along Ellington Parkway. Initially, the incident appeared to be a car wreck until investigators found he had been shot in the head.

“I would like to know if he knew they were after him, if he was afraid,” Ryan’s mother Sharon Trent said.

Ryan’s family said he had just celebrated a year of recovery.

“I was looking forward to the time that we would have, having fun together and talking like we once did with him being clean,” brother Brandon Trent said.

Sharon said she emails detectives on the 28th of every month to ask for any updates. She added that the holidays are especially difficult without Ryan, including New Year’s Eve.

“At 12 midnight, he would always call me to wish me a Happy New Year,” Sharon said.

This week, Sharon will once again renew the $20,000 reward the family offered up in 2021 in exchange for tips leading to an arrest in Ryan’s case.

“That’s about all we can afford, but it’s worth a million to have the answers that we need,” Glenn said. “There’s no reason that anybody could ever give me an explanation of killing our son, but I’d like to know what reason they thought in their mind for doing such a thing.”

Anyone with information can contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may qualify for a reward up to $21,000 when combined with reward money offered for homicide tips from Crime Stoppers.