NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Months after Cierra Burrage was killed in a hit-and-run in East Nashville, her family and friends are still looking for answers on what would have been her 36th birthday.

“They took a great person from us. Just, ooh, she had so much love in her heart, it made no sense,” Cierra’s partner, LaTrica Edwards, said.

Loved ones gathered at the Greenwood North Cemetery on Saturday, Aug. 26, reminiscing over Cierra’s deep love for food and family.

Nearly nine months after Cierra’s death, they still hold out hope for answers.

“That’s my best friend, so we talked every day — all day, of course — and it’s made me very angry knowing somebody just hit her like that, there’s been no arrests, no one’s come forward with any type of information, and some days, I don’t want to get out of the bed,” Edwards explained.

Cierra was getting home from her job as a cook on Dec. 6, 2022, when the Metro Nashville Police Department said a speeding SUV hit her near the corner of Oakwood Avenue and Slaydon Drive.

“You hit her and she was still attached to your car as you were still driving. That takes me there sometimes, it makes me very angry,” Edwards said.

Loved ones hope this grim milestone might reignite stalled progress on adding stop signs to the intersection, along with possible speed cushions.

“We’re all over the world, making sure we’re staying in contact with each other and just speaking it into existence that justice will be served, and that’s what we want,” Cierra’s sister, Rena Burrage, told News 2.

On Cierra’s first heavenly birthday, her family members urged anyone with information about the hit-and-run to come forward.

“We love you Cierra and we miss you so, so much, and happy 36 years old, baby girl. We love you so much,” Rena said.

Authorities believe the vehicle involved in the incident may have been a red or burgundy 2006 Chevy Tahoe. If you know anything about this deadly crash or the suspect vehicle, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

So far, an online petition to add stop signs at the intersection where Cierra was killed has more than 1,000 signatures. You can learn more about the petition by clicking here.