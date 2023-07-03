NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Six months after their son’s death, the mother and father of 16-year-old Alex Delgado are planning a rally to generate information regarding their son’s death.

“We go through different stages of emotions every day, and the hardest part of all of this is we have no progress on the case. It hasn’t moved one single bit,” Alex’s father Aniceto Lara said.

Alex’s family told News 2 a car backed into Alex’s vehicle at a gas station in the early morning hours of Jan. 7. They said the car drove off and Alex attempted to follow it when tensions rose. Police responded to reports of Alex’s car leaving Harding Place and crashing into an IHOP restaurant. Inside the car, police found Alex shot in the head.

“We have these people at large. These are coward killers that are on the loose and very dangerous to have them out there on the streets and very probable they’ll do it again, so we need to bring these people to justice,” Lara said.

Wednesday, July 5, will mark the official six-month mark of Alex’s passing. His family plans to hold a rally outside IHOP at the intersection of Nolensville Pike and Harding Place at 3 p.m.

In the meantime, they ask everyone to be on the lookout for a man identified by police as someone tied to the car Alex was shot from. Police said they don’t have any updates since a BOLO was put out Jan. 12.

Family members said they wish more could be done based on the information they said they’ve been made aware of.

“She says he took the life of our child and this is a grown man who knew what he was doing and did the wrong thing. So if you’re listening, you need to come forward and you need to pay for what you did,” said Lara translating for Alex’s mother, Eubdulia Delgado.

In an up to $5,000 reward offered by Nashville Crime Stoppers, Alex’s father is offering an additional $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

Alex was an organ donor and his family told News 2 he was able to save the lives of three children and an adult.