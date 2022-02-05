NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The family of Travis Reinking spoke on camera following his sentencing.

On Friday, Reinking was found guilty on all 16 counts, including four counts of first-degree murder, four counts of attempted first-degree murder, four counts of unlawful employment of [a] firearm during [the] commission of a felony, and four counts of first-degree felony murder for his role in the 2018 Waffle House mass shooting in Antioch.

On Saturday, Reinking was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

“There are no words that can adequately express the heartache that we feel for the families and the friends and all those that were affected by this tragedy. Our family has been and will continue to be in prayer for the families of these beautiful lives lost, and those who survive with physical and emotional injuries. Our hearts are with you as you suffer through this tragedy and will continue to be with you,” Gene Pflederer, Reinking’s uncle said.

Reinking showed some emotion in the courtroom Saturday as his 13-year-old brother Gabe was present for the first time. Gabe was sitting in the front row and, according to the family, Gabe and Travis were “like best friends.” Travis smiled at Gabe and they waved to each other several times.

Travis’ father, Jeffrey Reinking, is accused of giving Travis his guns back after law enforcement told him to keep his guns away from his son. The request came in 2017 from police in Tazwell County, Illinois, after an incident involving Travis and federal authorities. Jeffrey is still facing charges in Illinois.

In the early morning hours of April 22, 2018, Reinking pulled up to the Waffle House located on Murfreesboro Pike, partially naked and armed with an AR-15. He waited in his truck for about four minutes and then opened fire, killing four people, including DeEbony Groves, 21, Akilah Dasilva, 23, Taurean Sanderlin, 29, and Joe Perez, 20. Four others were injured.