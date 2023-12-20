NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Michaela Carter was shot to death two years ago during a domestic dispute. The Antioch murder raised serious questions about orders of protection for domestic violence victims.

A new lawsuit claims Metro is only offering to change policy to protect future victims if her family accepts less money as a settlement.

The 18-page complaint filed Tuesday names two defendants: The director of the Nashville Community Review Board, and the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County.

The complaint states that “the officers’ flagrant incompetence quickly and predictably resulted in Ms. Carter being murdered.”

According to the investigation, it was November 15, 2021, when Michaela Carter’s ex-boyfriend, James Leggett, showed up at her parents’ Antioch home with a gun. In the 911 recordings from that night, you can hear Michaela’s mother telling dispatch that police just left their home, and they need them to come back, but it was too late. Leggett allegedly kicked in the front door, and shot Michaela.

Previously, Michaela’s mother sued Metro citing “deeply disturbing negligence.” The new lawsuit filed this week goes a step further:

“Following Ms. Carter’s death, Metro has not implemented any policy changes to prevent the next domestic violence victim from being murdered… To the contrary, Metro has exclusively used proposed MNPD policy changes as settlement leverage… To get her to accept less money.”

In response to the suit, Wally Dietz, director of law, Metropolitan Government for Nashville & Davidson County, shared this with News 2:

“Despite its caption, this lawsuit challenges only a state law. The Department of Law disputes the complaint’s characterization of the circumstances underlying Ms. Jones-Mbuyi’s separate lawsuit.”

Carter’s stepfather was also injured in the shooting. Prosecutors charged Leggett with criminal homicide and attempted criminal homicide, among other charges.

The suit also takes aim at a new state law that stripped power from police oversight boards.

According to the lawsuit, the law prevents someone from requesting an independent investigation into police misconduct, if they even threaten to sue.

The suit claims that is unconstitutional.