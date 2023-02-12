NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than a month after Alexander “Alex” Delgado was shot and killed in South Nashville, his family gathered this weekend to celebrate what would have been his 17th birthday, as well as raise awareness about his murder, which remains unsolved.

“We still don’t want to believe it’s true,” Alex’s father, Aniceto Lara Hernandez, said.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said the shooting was reported in the 4000 block of Nolensville Pike shortly after 12:45 a.m. on Jan. 7.

Authorities believe Alex was shot while driving down Harding Place, before his car crashed into the IHOP at the corner of Harding Place and Nolensville Pike.

“She’s feeling very bad. She expects to see him each day coming home from work or school, and to have his whole absence of his presence has been very hard on her,” Hernandez translated for Alex’s mom, Eubdulia Delgado.

Glencliff English teacher Brittney Settles showed up Sunday, Feb. 12, and shared her memories of Alex, whom she taught for three years.

“They took one of our own, they took something very important,” Settles said.

Settles joined Alex’s family to pass out one of his favorite foods, pizza, in honor of his would-be 17th birthday. Food and clothing were distributed around South Nashville to those struggling with homelessness.

“You see a strong family out here, but this family’s broken. They are super broken, but they are strong within the community, making sure to give out [and] get the word out about his murder, but also to do something positive on this beautiful day in honor of Alex,” the teacher said.

Loved ones also hoped to get people talking about Alex’s death and bring forward any tips.

Police announced on Jan. 11 that this man was wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of Alex Delgado. (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

A few days after Alex died, police shared a surveillance photo of a man who was reportedly connected to the vehicle from which the shots were fired, but they had yet to identify him.

Hernandez said he was working to get in touch with Crime Stoppers to offer a $5,000 reward for information in his son’s case.

“They would do this for a good cause, for a child that had a bright future ahead of him, a very intelligent young man,” said Hernandez. “They would not only help our hearts be at ease, but they would also be rewarded.”

Settles said Alex’s light continues to shine, as his generosity and kindness is shown to others. She urged the person responsible for Alex’s death to come forward, as well as anyone who might know that person.

“When you took him from us, it changed not only adults’ lives. You have children that can’t even process what has occurred,” said Settles. “If you know anything, please be sure to share whatever you know because this family is hurting, and it won’t ever stop.”

If you have any information about Alex’s murder, you are asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. You may remain anonymous.