NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The family of one-year-old Ariel Rose, who died from a fentanyl overdose at a transitional housing facility in Nashville last November, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the facility’s landlord and the nonprofit that runs it, citing negligence.

Last November, Ariel Rose was found dead at Highroad Place on 2030 25th Ave. North after ingesting a fatal dose of fentanyl, according to the medical examiner.

In the wrongful death lawsuit, lawyers referred to Highroad Place as “functionally a drug den for users and dealers alike.” According to the attorneys, Metro Nashville police responded to Highroad Place for drug complaints more than 145 times from Jan. 1 to Nov. 11, 2022, which was the day Ariel died. That includes two calls of deceased people found next to apparent drug paraphernalia in their units at Highroad Place, according to the lawsuit.

The suit goes on to say the facility was aware of its alleged, long history of drug problems, however, staff did nothing to fix it, leading to Ariel’s death.

“When you get a case like this that comes through the firm door, the first reaction is outrage,” Isaac Kimes, a partner at Stranch, Jennings & Garvey law firm, which filed the suit on behalf of Ariel’s family, said. “This was a place where illicit, illegal activity was apparently ongoing at a rampant level.”

The lawsuit says Ariel was at Highroad for just two days when she either ingested or absorbed “enough fentanyl to kill several adults” inside a unit in the facility.

According to attorneys, Ariel’s father, Jonathan Rose, was staying at Highroad Place at the time of his daughter’s death. Even though he didn’t have custody of the child, he allowed another tenant, referred to as “Jane Doe” in the lawsuit, to watch Ariel, the lawsuit states. Jane Doe was a “known drug user,” the lawsuit claimed, and attorneys believe Ariel was able to get her hands on unsecured and easily accessible fentanyl left in Jane Doe’s unit.

Kimes told News 2 he hopes the lawsuit goes to trial with a jury. The suit asks for $15 million in damages, but attorneys hope it has an even bigger impact.

“The ultimate goal is not just a civil lawsuit that goes to a jury trial,” Kimes said. “It’s also about exposing some of these cracks in society where vulnerable populations are put into situations where they’re unsafe.”

Metro police are investigating the death as a criminally negligent homicide, but no charges have been filed.

The nonprofit which runs Highroad Place’s day-to-day operations, Community Care Fellowship, sent News 2 a statement which reads:

“We send our sincerest sympathies and condolences to the family. As this is an ongoing legal matter, we’re not in a position to publicly comment on specific details related to the complaint. CCF has cooperated with police authorities in their investigation of this matter. We will engage in the legal process to address the civil complaint being made against our organization.”