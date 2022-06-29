NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The family of a young man killed while walking down Charlotte Avenue Friday night is hoping the public can help in finding his killer.

“As the case is unfolding, we realized that this was just wrong place at the wrong time and you would never think this,” said sister Ashley Slay-Goltta. “Like this busy street with all these cars is the wrong place.”

“Miles lived here,” sister Christina Slay added. “Miles called this place home. Miles knew these streets. We know these streets.”

For sisters Christina and Ashley, it’s hard to process that a simple walk would be the last thing their brother was able to do.

“They encourage us to walk, bike, Nashville right,” said Ashley. “So that’s what he was doing, and so just for that to be the case and for it to be senseless.”’

His family says someone drove by and shot at Miles. Police released a photo of the car they believe was involved in this shooting Wednesday morning.

“You wish you could have been there for him…see him fight and take his last breath,” said brother Ron Slay.

Ron was at the scene the night it happened, and says his brother didn’t deserve to die this way.

“That’s not how it works,” he said. “An innocent guy, my little brother losing his life like that…didn’t even get to turn around, 14 shots being taken and hitting him five times. Nah, that don’t sit well,” Ron said.

Miles had a voice that his family says could bring tears to your eyes, and knowing they’ll never be able to hear it or see him again pushes them to find the person responsible for their heartache and pain.

“I hope you know man, you took an innocent life,” Ron said. “You took a brother. You took somebody dear, man.”

Police are asking anyone with any information to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

The Slay family is also offering their own reward for anyone that has any information that can lead to an arrest.

They also have a GoFundMe set up to help with funeral expenses that you can find.