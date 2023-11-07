NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s been exactly a month, and no one has identified the driver of the car that Metro Nashville police said killed 59-year-old Roy Pierce.

“It’s basically like you pulled out a gun and shot and killed my brother,” Steven Burnette said

Burnette is still processing after he suddenly lost his brother, Roy, last month. “It’s hard when you lose a family member, especially in the way he went.”

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Burnette said his brother was in an emotional state of mind after tending to his wife who was on life support in the hospital. He believes his brother was disorientated walking along Central Pike near Old Hickory Boulevard.

Metro police said Pierce was standing in the turn lane on Central Pike when an SUV hit him.

“This car would have to have major damage in order to hit him at the rate of speed he was going,” Burnette said.

At the end of October, News 2 reported over 20 pedestrians were killed in Nashville in 2023 so far. However, Burnette said he doesn’t want his brother to be a statistic. “To think that someone would actually hit somebody, leave the scene of the accident, and never show up again and try to hide the situation.”

One month later, Burnette is hanging onto the hope that someone will come forward.

“It’s hard on all of us in the family to know that there is still a person out there and won’t show his or her face,” Burnette said.

Anyone with information about the vehicle and or its driver is asked to contact MNPD’s hit-and-run investigators at 615-862-7738 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.