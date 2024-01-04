NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Four years have passed since Brandon Saunders was killed in Hermitage. Even though a suspect was arrested within a few weeks of the deadly shooting, there has yet to be a trial, leaving the victim’s family in need of closure.

“He shot my brother in the head,” Saunders’ sister, Jessica Flaugher, told News 2.

On Jan. 1, 2020, the Metro Nashville Police Department was reportedly called to 33-year-old Saunders’ home on Willesden Green Court.

“At the time, we did not know it was a murder. Nobody really knew the truth, and they had just told the police that it was a suicide and that my brother had got out a gun and shot himself in the head,” Flaugher explained.

That claim didn’t add up for Saunders’ family from the beginning.

“My brother is left-handed, and my brother was shot on the right side of the head,” Flaugher said.

Weeks later, authorities said they re-interviewed a witness, which led to Saunders’ roommate, then-23-year-old Erik Moreno, being charged with criminal homicide. On Jan. 16, 2020, News 2 reported that Moreno was being held on a $250,000 bond.

“We know that he did it, he knows that he did it,” Saunders’ sister stated.

However, Moreno spent little time behind bars, with court records showing he posted bond in August 2020.

“He’s just walking the street, and it’s been four years and [he] just freely gets to live his life like nothing happened, and he robbed that from my brother,” Flaugher explained with tears in her eyes. “My brother doesn’t get to live anymore.”

Saunders’ mourning loved ones, who are hundreds of miles away in Michigan, are desperate to move forward.

“This is not fair to the victim, it’s not fair to the families to have to wait this long. We just want closure. We want to move on and heal from this. What we thought we spent the last year healing, we feel like when we do go to trial, it will just have to start all over again,” Flaugher continued while crying. “I feel like people are going to start forgetting, and I hope that that doesn’t happen and I hope that they keep pursuing this and I hope that they just don’t think that we’re just going to forget about it and that just nothing can happen out of this, and this is just very disheartening and concerning. And how many other families is this happening to?”

A representative for the District Attorney’s office pointed out that no trials happened for a year during the COVID-19 pandemic. They told News 2 the case was set for trial in February, 2023, but the defense counsel has been dealing with medical issues. The trial is now set for this September.

According to the representative, the DA’s office understands the family’s frustration, but officials are moving as quickly as they can on their end.