NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was shot and killed outside of a Demonbreun Street nightclub over the weekend and Metro police said two security guards were behind the deadly gunfire.

The guards told police they were defending people nearby, but now the victim’s family is speaking out about the shooting, saying he died protecting his family.

Police said 33-year-old Patrick Charles was inside Vibes nightclub with his sister and his sister’s boyfriend when the sister and the boyfriend reportedly started arguing.

“I want answers; I want justice, and I just want the truth to be told. He didn’t have to be shot down like an animal,” Patrick’s fiancee Troi Harris said.

Harris said they were kicked out of the bar and went to their cars.

“The altercation that everyone keeps talking about was an altercation between his sister and her boyfriend. They were upset with each other and intoxicated,” Harris said.

That’s when Patrick’s mother, Sandra Booker, said the boyfriend became angry because her daughter wouldn’t leave with him.

“He gets in his car. He tries to pull off, so he shoots at my son’s car,” Booker said.

Police have not yet confirmed that the boyfriend fired any shots.

“My son jumped out immediately, and that’s when he fired shots in the air. He was trying to scare him to protect his sister and his fiancee,” Booker said.

Then, a few moments later, Patrick fell to the ground after police said two security guards, Beck Wandrei, 26, and Kelvin Torres, 22, opened fire on Patrick. He was brought to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

“I covered his body, and I kept screaming out, ‘He’s down. He’s down.’ I said, ‘Please stop shooting; please stop shooting.’ They didn’t stop shooting. All he was doing was trying to protect his family,” Harris said.

“I don’t think they used excessive force. I think they used what was necessary to stop that threat from happening,” said Jonathon Hodgin, an armed security officer.

News 2 asked a security officer to review and break down the surveillance videos.

“If it’s a lethal force, such as somebody with a firearm, you resort to lethal options,” Hodgin said.

Harris, who is pregnant with Patrick’s child, said both of the security guards need to be held responsible for his death.

“He always told me, ‘Babe, I promise you I’m going to come home,’ but that night he didn’t get to go home,” Harris said in tears.

“I just want justice for my son because he’s still supposed to be here,” Booker said.

Detectives said they will work with the District Attorney’s Office to investigate this deadly shooting.