NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Middle Tennessee family is trying to come to terms following the tragic death of a 4-year-old girl.

Taliyah Frazier’s family is speaking out for the first time as police continue their search for suspects in the case.

Taliyah was killed in a drive-by shooting that happened just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 30 at the intersection of Dickerson Pike and Douglas Avenue. Metro police said Taliyah was riding in the back seat of a car that was stopped at a red light when two men reportedly got out of a car and shot more than 20 rounds into the vehicle.

Three kids were in the back seat at the time of the shooting; two of them were struck by bullets and taken to a local hospital. Taliyah was hit in the head and died from her injuries later in the night.

Terry Dickson, Taliyah’s great grandfather, said he’s devastated by the loss as he and his loved ones process her death.

“Taliyah was like our daughter. Taliyah lived with us. She was here through the weekdays and the weeknights,” said Dickson. “She was a cheerful baby, loved everybody.”

Dickson was with Taliyah after she was taken to the hospital and was in the operating room when she died.

During an interview with News 2, Dickson had these words for the suspected shooters. “I do not hate the individuals that done that to my granddaughter. I hoped that they would finally own this, cause they got to do that, not me. I can’t get into Heaven with that hatred in my heart. I want to speak straight to the camera, and I want them to know, if you’re hearing this and you’re seeing me, my friend, please. I forgive you. I cannot have hurtful feelings toward you. It’s up to you now to forgive yourself. If you want, stop by my house. I have no resentment toward you or anyone else involved in this and, I will tell you what I’ve seen on that, my friend.”

Dickson said Taliyah’s brother, a 2-year-old who was also hit during the drive-by shooting, is going to be okay. As police continue to search for suspects, Taliyah’s family is in the process of planning her funeral.

A GoFundMe was started to help with expenses during this difficult time.

Her family is also asking the public to be a part of ending gun violence in the community and to be of help to authorities if they can share details that could lead to an arrest in the shooting case.

“You’ve got to come forward; you’ve got to let them know,” said Dickson. “Somebody knows something, so somebody must come forth because it was wrong.”