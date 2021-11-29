Family, neighbors look to move after 7 people shot, 2 teens killed in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Gun violence overwhelmed the holiday headlines this weekend in Nashville. Metro police are investigating five homicides since Friday night.

The most recent shooting was out of south Nashville Sunday night. On Friday, a man was shot and killed after an argument outside a tobacco store, and a family is recovering after being shot in their home west of Nashville, also on Friday night.

The shooting on Torbett Street left three people dead and at least four more injured. Two teenage brothers were killed in the shooting that left four other family members wounded and one of the suspected gunmen dead.

The Sherrill family says they are now looking to move, as is their neighbor.

“It’s hard getting that out of my head, I literally just keep hearing that — the gunshots and then her screaming because her babies are gone,” Zipporah Smith who lives next door told News 2.

She can’t shake the sites and sounds from her head.

“They were just back to back like pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, and then I could kind of hear screaming,” she explained.

A family of six was shot in their home. Relatives say the youngest — a 13-year-old — is still recovering in the hospital, while his brothers 18-year-old Zaquez and 15-year-old Tavarius Sherrell were killed.

“I just watched everything unfold. I watched them pull 2 or 3 bodies out and then the baby girl, they put her on the stretcher and pulled her away. I watched ambulance after ambulance come and put bodies in and then I watched them tell her, her baby boys had died. It was just… it was all bad. It was scary.”

It’s not just happening outside her door.

“This hurt the city, this wasn’t just a West Nashville thing,” said Smith.

The latest statistics from Metro police are through November 20, with 98 homicides before the Thanksgiving holiday. That’s a 6% increase from 2020. With the five lives lost this weekend, Metro is now over 100 homicides for the year.

“It’s becoming a new Memphis, it’s getting bad here,” Smith shook her head.

She bought a gun to protect herself and installed cameras at her home, but she says this shooting just hit too close.

“I think I want to move out of Tennessee… it’s just, it’s getting so bad out here, the gun violence.”

Smith placed flowers outside of her neighbors’ door, but the victims don’t plan to come back.

“I don’t blame them. Nobody deserves to be going through this especially during the holidays. This is the worst time to be burying your kids, anybody, but let alone your kids.”

A GoFundMe page has been started for the family as they look to move.

Metro School officials sent the following statement to News 2: