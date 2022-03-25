NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville family is living a nightmare all over again as a suspected drunk driver killed another loved one.

In late January, Kathryn Stewart, 37, was killed as she was crossing a street near Elm Hill Pike and Atrium Way. Police say the driver had a blood alcohol content above the legal limit.

According to her step father, Jerry Norman, Jr., she was walking back to work after picking up snacks from a nearby gas station.

His father died ten years ago in Hermitage, as a drunk driver hit him as he was walking down the street.

Norman and his family are now advocating for better pedestrian safety measures in Metro Nashville.

“A crosswalk is not feasible everywhere, but there should be ones at places of employment, markets and convenience stores,” Norman said.

Walk Bike Nashville is a non-profit that works to improve transit safety across the Metro area. They believe Nashville has a pedestrian safety problem that needs improvement.

“I’ll say, I have been in this position only for a handful of months and it’s sad that many interviews are about pedestrian fatalities,” Executive Director Meredith Montgomery said. “I look forward to the day when we’re celebrating a reduction in these injuries.”

Her organization does support the city’s Vision Zero Action Plan, which uses data to improve pedestrian safety.

Norman and his family say they will continue to work on ways to make Nashville a safer city for pedestrians.