NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The family of a couple found dead in Antioch Thursday morning said God is the only way to turn.

Metro police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Thursday morning’s apparent domestic-related murder-suicide in Antioch. They have since identified the victims as Verleria Bridges, 37, and her husband, Antonio Bridges, 42.

The shooting call came in around 10 a.m. on Water Oak Court in the Peppertree Forest subdivision.

Police said the investigation shows Antonio came home at around 10 a.m., argued with his wife, and fatally shot her before fatally shooting himself. Verleria’s adult daughter was home at the time and called 911.

“I called her ‘Ria’ and she is sweet, sweet as a button,” Reginald Hodge explained.

Losing his daughter was a hard reality as Hodge stood outside the crime scene tape with tears in his eyes.

“In a million years I wouldn’t have told ya that,” he said.

Hodge said he had his own troubles in the past, but was working to rekindle his family’s relationship.

“I just thank God for His grace and His love and His mercy,” he said.

Christ, he said, connected Hodge and his son-in-law, who he thought was stronger than this.

“We pray together, we do a lot together,” said Hodge.

The two spoke as recently as Thursday morning.

“He sounded like he was kind of stressed, but it didn’t sound like it was to this kind of level,” Hodge explained.

The father admitted that the couple who had been together for around two decades had their struggles, but never thought it would come to this.

“You can only carry so much. I was just hoping he knew where to turn to, but you know, impulse,” he said as he shook his head.

According to Hodge, the couple left behind five children.

“They are babies, so we are just going to ask everybody to keep them in their prayers,” he said.

God, Hodge said, is their only savior from here.

“If nothing else, I just pray that they all get to know him, that these kids through everything, that they get to know him.”

The family is working to create a fundraising campaign for the children.

News 2 checked with Metro police and found no call history to the home on Water Oak Court.