NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As Metro Council contemplates permanent license plate recognition cameras (LPRs), the family of a man murdered on the Fourth of July said the technology was useful in helping locate the suspect in their loved one’s case.

Christopher Harris, 27, was found shot to death in his car in the parking lot of the Overlook Ridge apartment complex on Buena Vista Pike. Harris’ family said license plate readers played a major role in catching several suspects, according to police.

“It’s been a nightmare waking up every day, getting up out the bed, trying to move on with my life as much as possible,” said Letika Harris, Christopher’s mother.

What sticks with Letika are the details of her son’s violent killing. According to police, a group of males approached Christopher as he was getting out of his car and seven of them began shooting. Letika said Christopher’s car had been shot at roughly 100 times.

“As he proceeded to get out of the car, he was surrounded by more than 15 gentlemen, or boys, and seven proceeded to shoot at him while he was at his car,” Letika explained.

Christopher leaves behind three siblings, who were all desperately trying to find the ones responsible.

“That’s like my superhero, my guardian, protector, angel, everything,” Christopher’s sister Jasmine Harris said.

As soon as two days after the murder, police began arresting suspects. First, a 16-year-old was caught, followed by a 17-year-old and 23-year-old a few days later.

“They were catching them so fast and I’m like, ‘Dang, like this is good,’ and it was within the same week that my brother had got killed,” Jasmine said.

As police search for the rest of the seven suspects, Harris’ family hopes license plate readers will remain in place.

“If it’s helping solve the case of murderers, car jackers, anybody, it’s worth keeping,” Letika said. “You didn’t know my son. You did not know Chris, and if you did, you wouldn’t have did what you did.”

Metro Council will vote Tuesday night on whether to make LPRs permanent.

If you have any information on Christopher’s case, you’re asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could even receive an award up to $5,000.