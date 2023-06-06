NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Tuesday, a Nashville family confronted the reality that they may never see their loved one again.

Tuesday, June 6 marked exactly six years since 18-year-old Brooke Anderson disappeared.

“It’s like living in a nightmare. At times I have to step back because if I don’t, it’s going to consume me and drive me nuts,” said Deanna Anderson, Brooke’s Aunt.

It’s an anniversary no one in the Anderson family likes to celebrate, but knows as years go by, the heartache, confusion, and unanswered questions remain.

“Six years is a long time to go to bed every night and not know. You don’t know; you have no clue,” explained Deanna.

On June 6, 2017, Brooke was reported missing after she disappeared in East Nashville. Since then, her aunt has dedicated her life to finding answers.

“I’ll never give up the fight. I’m going to find her if it takes my last breath and I want to celebrate her. Six years is a long time, and in six years I’ve not gotten very far with finding out what’s going on and what happened. I just want to celebrate her, because she was something to see,” Deanna said.

So to celebrate, the family had a moment of silence at Charlotte Park, a place Brooke and her brother would often spend time. Six lanterns were also released, representing the six years Brooke has been missing.

“After six years old being in the dark of ‘is she dead or is she alive,’ I know in my heart that she was murdered, everything leads that way,” Deanna said. “That doesn’t mean we don’t continue to remember her and to try and find out what happened to her.”

The family is offering a cash reward for information leading to Brooke’s body. Metro police said the case is still open, but cannot share any further details.

“I want her to know wherever she’s at, that we love her and we’re celebrating her life for whatever short time we had with her,” said Deanna holding back tears. “We miss her and we just want to celebrate her tonight.”