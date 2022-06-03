NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Friends, family and colleagues are mourning the tragic loss of a security guard at Frugal MacDougal.

Scott Meek, 59, was shot and killed, and the suspect was subsequently shot by Metro officers at the Nashville liquor store Thursday night.

Meek is being remembered as a loving father and grandfather that loved his work.

His daughter teared up, saying he was much more than a security guard, describing him as reliable, caring and adventurous.

“He always said he would do anything for me, just anything at all. I mean, I would call him anytime and he would do anything he could for me, but he was also a…,.he loved his job so much,” Meek’s daughter Abigail Corlew told News 2.

Meek grew up in Joelton and worked all of his adult life as a private investigator, a private security provider for a number of celebrities, and as a martial arts competitor and instructor.

His stepdaughter told News 2 it’s an unimaginable loss for their family.

“He is the kind of person that would do anything for anybody, no matter if he’s known you for five minutes or he’s known you for your whole life. He’s the kind of person that would try and work something out with you; he would give you the benefit of the doubt. He’s truly one of the best people I’ve ever met. I just don’t understand how something like this happens to somebody that’s just so good and has a heart like he does,” cried Madison Howard.

Scott Meek (Source: Meek family)

Meek taught classes at Bushido Dojo in Joelton over the last several years. The owner, Melvin Brown Jr., has known Meek for about 40 years.

“He was a great friend, great co-worker, worked a lot of security and private investigation things with him after I retired from Metro Police department. In fact, at the last federation tournament he was the referee for all of the black belt completion, and he did an outstanding job and he’s really going to be missed,” Brown told News 2.

Frugal MacDoogal sat closed Friday as employees continued cleaning up the aftermath from a heartbreaking night.

“Scott was genuinely a kind and wonderful man. To find out he is no longer with us a part of our family that we consider ourselves to be is something that will have to take time and get over and grieve with,” Liquor Manager Wesley Painter told News 2.

Many from the community dropped flowers outside of the door to the liquor store. Employees say the support has been incredible. Nashville Barrell Company has already dedicated a bottle in Meek’s honor known as “Nashville is Family.” Proceeds go to the Meek family.

Frugal MacDoogal issued the following statement to News 2 on Meek’s death.

“We at Frugal MacDoogal are deeply saddened and heart broken by the tragedy that occurred outside our store Thursday night. Our security officer, Scott Meek, was an amazing man who served our community well and was truly a friend to all at Frugal. Our prayers are with his family. We are thankful for our managers who acted swiftly to protect employees and customers who were in the store at the time. Thank you to all who have reached out.”