NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Loved ones are mourning the loss of 9-year-old Za’Ryiah Floyd who was struck and killed after a multi-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning.

Za’Ryiah and an 8-year-old were in a Honda Civic with a 28-year-old driver. The two children were on their way to have a sleepover following a birthday party.

The car was sideswiped by a pickup truck and Za’Ryiah, the 8-year-old and the driver were standing outside the car when another car hit Za’Ryiah. The 8-year-old also sustained injuries but was released from the hospital.

A family friend tells News 2 Za’Ryiah’s nickname was Ladybug and she loved the game Roblox. She was a student at College Grove Elementary and a member of Westwood Church. Za’Ryiah’s family remembers her as a strong-spirited little girl with a huge heart.

“Mostly, it’s just a lot of shock. And we’re just all in shock that such a precious life is gone,” family friend Emily Ferguson said.

The family also has a Gofundme page to help out with funeral expenses.

“Mostly, it’s just a lot of shock. And we’re just all in shock that such a precious life is gone,” Ferguson said.