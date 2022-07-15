NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One family is displaced after a house fire early Friday morning in Bordeaux.

According to fire officials, the call came in at 1:15 a.m. in the 4000 block of Ames Drive. The Nashville Fire Department told News 2, that the home is completely destroyed, leaving a family displaced.

NFD said the fire started on the right side of the house, and when crews arrived, flames were going through the roof. Firefighters said it took a while to extinguish the fire.

The Red Cross is responding to the scene to assist the family that has been impacted by the fire.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.