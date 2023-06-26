NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Middle Tennessee parent is hoping to warn others after falling victim to a recent crime trend.

According to data from the Metro Nashville Police Department, auto thefts in Davidson County are up 25.1% year-to-date.

Rick Howard Jr. said he is still working to get his car back after it was stolen earlier this month while visiting Nashville Shores with his foster son.

“We picked up one of his friends from Boy Scouts and we went to Nashville Shores for a day of fun and exercise and activity,” Howard said.

He said when they went to leave, they noticed his 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe missing, along with its key fob in his backpack.

“We had found lawn chairs there by the wave pool and we put the backpack there with all of our towels and shoes and things on it and our cellphones were right there. They were out in plain sight, they didn’t get taken. We did not know anything was missing until about five o’clock in the evening when we decided to leave and there was no car to leave in.”

Howard said park surveillance appeared to show four juveniles using his key fob to find his car in the parking lot before driving off. Police were able to locate the car the next day near the intersection of Lewis and Fain Street.

“When the car was stolen, my son had his Nintendo Switch and his friend’s Nintendo Switch,” Howard said. “That’s been the most stressful thing. Getting a car stolen is bad, but when you have a teenager who don’t have video games, that is a whole ‘nother level of well, you know.”

In addition to the Nintendo Switches, Howard is also out his wallet and the $250 fee needed to tow his car to the police impound lot. Howard is currently getting around in a rental car while his own car is being processed.

“There needs to be some accountability; I don’t want to see grand theft auto on a young kid’s record going forward. I want them to succeed in life, but I do think there needs to be some community service or needs to be some accountability; there needs to be some restitution if they stole items out of the car they know that didn’t belong to them,” Howard said.

Howard recommends pool goers keep a close eye on their belongings this summer, and either rent a locker or keep personal items on them in a waterproof pouch.

Metro police said they are pursuing strong leads in the case.

Nashville shores shared the following statement with News 2:

“The safety of our guests and employees is our number one priority. We encourage all guests to utilize one of the many lockers we have on site to keep items safe. With any public place, it is important to secure your valuables and never leave them unattended. We are happy that park surveillance video and the efforts of our security team were able to help Metro Police identify the potential perpetrators.“