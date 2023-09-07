NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Due to overwhelming demand, Fall Out Boy is extending its world tour into 2024, and it will include a stop in Music City.

The “So Much For Our (2our) Dust” Tour will kick off in Portland, Oregon in February before making a stop at Bridgestone Arena on Sunday, March 31, 2024.

The band will be joined by Jimmy Eat World for all tour dates, as well as special guests The Maine, Hot Mulligan, Daisy Grenade, Games We Play, and CARR on select shows throughout the tour run.

Ticket presales begin next Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 9:30 a.m. local time. General ticket sales will begin next Friday, Sept. 15, at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets can be purchased HERE through the band’s website.