NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville International Airport is expected to see a large amount of passengers due to fall break.

Several families are taking trips as Fall break gives their kids some time off. A few of the many destinations that were given to News 2 were Tampa Bay, Orlando and Miami.

“We’re going to have a family trip to the beach,” Browder Mangus said.

Mangus, his three brothers and his family haven’t taken a family trip since the summer. He told News 2 he is excited to get a few days off school.

If you are traveling through the airport, here are a few tips to make sure you have a smooth experience. Airport officials recommend you know your fight status, check parking lots to make sure you have a spot, arrive two hours early to the airport and know what you can and can’t take through security.

