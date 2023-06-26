NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee’s takeover of the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority’s Board of Directors is on hold after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it will only recognize the current board until litigation is complete.

Earlier this year, the state legislature passed a bill to confiscate Nashville’s ability to appoint all members of the airport authority’s board. Since the bill passed, the city has sued the state in chancery court, challenging the validity of the legislation.

On Monday, the FAA sent a letter to the city, saying the federal agency does not take a position regarding the legislation or the litigation. Instead, it wants to limit confusion during this time of potential transition.

The letter from the FAA said in part, “The FAA will continue to recognize the existing board until such time as the chancery court rules on the issue. In the event a new board in appointed pursuant to the court’s ruling on the legislation, the FAA will require the newly appointed board to satisfy and honor the federal obligations the authority has with the FAA.”

The full letter can be found above.