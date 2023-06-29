NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WRKN) — No planes will be able to arrive at Nashville International Airport for the time being, according to a ground stop order from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The airport tweeted the ground stop from the FAA, saying it was “due to severe thunderstorms.” The ground stop only applies to arriving aircraft, according to BNA.

“Please continue to check with your individual airline regarding your flight status,” BNA said in the tweet.