NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Federal Aviation Administration has lifted a ground stop at Nashville International Airport after it paused all departing flights on Monday morning.

On Monday, June 5, the airport announced that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) halted all departing flights due to an equipment issue.

In a tweet, issued at 10:30 a.m., the airport said the ground stop was enforced due to an equipment issue in Memphis.

“Due to an equipment issue in Memphis, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has enforced a ground stop for BNA. No aircraft are currently departing BNA. Please check the status of flights with your respective airline,” said the tweet.

At 11 a.m., the airport stated that some flights were beginning to depart BNA. However, all arriving flights remained on a ground stop at their airport of origin.

Then, minutes later, the airport announced that the FAA lifted the ground stop allowing flights to resume to their normal schedule.

It remains unknown what led to the equipment issue in Memphis. To check the status of your flight, click here.

No other information was immediately released.