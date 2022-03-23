NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Experts say bullying is back to pre-pandemic levels across Middle Tennessee, but while the figures may sound reasonable, one Bellevue parent is urging for more to be done.

“Her entire life, every Monday that I get her, I buy her flowers,” said Brian, as he looked at a photo of his 10-year-old daughter. “I want her to know how special she is and that she’s loved. Her dad loves her.”

Brian, whose last name is being withheld to protect the identity of his daughter, explained how he likes to remind her about everything that makes his little girl special, especially since bullying has been a problem inside her school.

He explained several incidents have escalated to a family decision to pull her out of public school, in order to promote better learning and safety. The family asked for their 10-year-old daughter’s name to not be said, in order to protect her from retaliation. Brian told News 2, the bullying started when a group of girls surrounded her, threatening her. Then, in a photo taken from inside a bathroom, his daughter’s name was written calling her a derogatory name.

Finally, the tipping point came when Brian claimed a boy on the school bus grabbed his daughter and attacked her.

“She can’t take the bus because this kid is still taking the bus. When I was a kid, when I got into a fight, even if it wasn’t my fault I was getting suspended. This kid’s not suspended, this kid’s still riding the bus, and my daughter had to make other arrangements,” explained Brian. “She feels isolated, she feels victimized, and really as a 10-year-old girl, it has a large bearing on her confidence and her safety.”

However, experts with STARS (Students Taking A Right Stand) say bullying isn’t at an all-time high. During the pandemic, reports of emotional and physical bullying were down due to children learning from home. Now, with students back in the classroom, they are seeing bullying reported at pre-pandemic levels.

“The social and emotional development of young people have been out of school for so long, some of those skills of just social interaction have been […] young people are short-sited on that right now,” explained Rodger Dinwiddie, the CEO of STARS.

The organization focuses on helping families and school districts with prevention and tools on how to address bullying. Dinwiddie explained the most important thing for parents and administrators to keep in mind is the difference between bullying and natural arguments that can happen amongst peers.

The best thing to do is to create a safe environment, where students can express their feelings and address the problem safely. While many parents worry bullying could escalate into violent acts, Dinwiddie explained that rarely happens.

“We see about 18% to 19% of young people that we see on an intake interview that report being involved in either being the recipient of bullying or they have done it themselves,” said Dinwiddie.

News 2 reached out to MNPS for comment, since the 10-year-old child attends a middle school in the district. News 2 was told the school was notified about potential bullying. Brian confirmed, the school created a protection plan in order to keep his daughter safe. Now, he wants more punishment for bullying, district-wide.