NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The morning after his expulsion from the Tennessee House of Representatives, Justin Jones addressed a group of religious leaders navigating the discussion of gun reform.

More than 10,000 clergy from the nationwide network Repairers of the Breach were invited to listen to Jones, who is currently pursuing a masters in theology at Vanderbilt University.

“We must say we will not just be the buriers of bodies, but we will be the prophets and the pushers for shift in policy, not because we’re Democrat or Republican, but because it’s the moral thing to do,” said Bishop William J. Barber II, president of Repairers of the Breach.

Barber, who led the discussion, asked Jones what he thought about religious leaders pushing for policy change.

Jones said he believes continued pressure on state legislators will have a transformational effect in Tennessee, as well as the rest of the nation.

He said he was upholding his oath by protesting for gun reform on the House floor and was acting as a voice for the diverse, young people he represented.

“It should be alarming for the nation, what’s going on in Tennessee, because it’s the tip of the spear when we look at this assault on democracy and human rights, and on human dignity across the nation,” said Jones.

On Monday, April 17, clergy from across the country will travel to Nashville to do the “prophetic work of changing policy,” according to Barber.

The bishop said some clergy will carry caskets in the city to remind everyone about the reality of the issues for which they’re fighting.

“To have clergymen across the nation come to Nashville and to re-shift this narrative that after this attempt of politically crucifying not us, but this movement, that there will be a resurrection, I think that’s going to be so important because they’re hoping that this will go away,” said Jones. “They’re hoping that the pressure won’t be sustained.”