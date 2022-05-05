NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — If you are out and about in Nashville this weekend, you should be aware of possible traffic interruptions.

Vice President Kamala Harris will be visiting Nashville to deliver the commencement address at Tennessee State University on Saturday.

Due to that, Metro police say to expect intermittent traffic interruptions between Nashville International Airport and downtown Nashville on Friday — likely between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Then on Saturday morning, Vice President Harris will travel to TSU, so expect delays between downtown and the campus. She will then depart for BNA, and delays are to be expected on the route between campus and the airport.

Authorities say the specific routes and timing for the vice president’s motorcade cannot be made public for security reasons.

Drivers are asked to plan accordingly.