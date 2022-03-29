NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man with a long history of crimes, many of which have victimized people at churches, is back behind bars in Nashville.

In this latest case, church officials say Gilbert Ostring volunteered at an East Nashville church only to use that opportunity to allegedly rifle through an employee’s coat, find her keys, then steal the woman’s $9,000 Nissan Sentra and credit cards.

According to a Metropolitan Nashville Police Department arrest affidavit, it happened on March 15.

That’s when 52-year-old ex-con Gilbert Ostring went to the First Church of the Nazarene. He inquired about volunteering.

“He came in and had a lot of questions and conversations. So, he worked all morning with our crew and our facilities manager,” said Senior Pastor Kevin Ulmet. “When they broke for lunch, they invited him for lunch, and he said, ‘no I have other things to do,’ and he found a way back in.”

That’s when Ulmet said Ostring found the keys and took the 2016 Nissan.

According to Metro police, on March 22, Ostring went to Trevecca Nazarene University where he reportedly stole a backpack with keys belonging to a 2012 Honda Fit. He also stole that car, according to police.

Ulmet says his church works with the homeless and less fortunate, and individuals like Ulmet make trusting a little more difficult.

“We try and be Jesus’ hands and feet to people on a daily basis and we will keep doing that but probably a little tighter and smarter,” Ulmet said.

Ulmet said Ostring has a history of apparently trying to deceive churches and not-for-profit institutions so he can prey upon them.

“We hope he finds help and rehabilitation to live decent and come out of the shadows and be real and genuine,” Ulmet said. “That is our hope for him.”

In May of 2018, Metro police released a video of a man they say was Ostring pulling up to a 70-year old woman in a church parking lot on Lebanon Pike. When the senior got close enough, Ostring grabbed the woman’s purse and drove away. The woman fell, breaking her hand and injuring her face, according to a police report from 2018.

Metro police tell News 2, Ostring was finally arrested for that 2018 purse snatching in 2020.

According to Tennessee Department of Corrections records, he served no time for the robbery receiving, six years probation only.

Ostring is currently in the Metro Nashville Jail under a $52,000 bond.