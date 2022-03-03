NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An ex-con is behind bars after a drug operation involving Metro police, THP, TBI, Homeland Security the 18th Judicial Drug Task Force.

The raid took place Tuesday morning at two locations in North Nashville.

The arrest of Desmond Lamont Taylor Jr. comes after a two-month investigation in which drug agents say they watched the 35-year-old ex-con openly sell large quantities of narcotics from his vehicle in a driveway at a home on Brunswick Drive.

Agents with the 18th JDTF told News 2 when THP SWAT Teams initiated the takedown, Taylor was in his Dodge Durango. He had a loaded 9 mm handgun on the floorboard within arm’s reach.

Drug Agents say Taylor Jr. admitted to selling dope, and agents say he sold every day, like it was his job.

Inside the vehicle, agents found a yellow backpack on the front seat. It was loaded with dangerous narcotics, including fentanyl.

“On any given day, you could sit and conduct surveillance and see multiple drug transactions,” a drug agent said.

Agents seized pounds of pot, 14 grams of heroin, 154 grams of meth, 37 grams of fentanyl and 2 grams of MDMA powder, as well as ecstasy, xanax, hydrocodone and oxycodone.

Agents seized three firearms and almost $13,000 in cash in a suitcase hidden behind some speakers in a second home raided by agents.

While all the drugs are concerning, the large amount of fentanyl seized from a backpack in the front seat of the car was very disturbing to agents.

“They will take the heroin, cut it with the pure fentanyl to spread the product and make it more profitable for them,” an agent said.

Agents say only a few grains of fentanyl can be lethal, which is why many drug dealers where PPE, gloves, and respirators when handling the narcotics.

Agents say Taylor sold drugs out of his car in the driveway every day at Brunswick Drive, but he lives on Sussex Court with his mother and young child.

“According to Metro police, the neighbors were very excited we took this guy into custody,” an agent told News 2.

Agents say Taylor took his child to school every morning and then drove to Brunswick where he sold narcotics.

Agents say the child was in danger every time he carried the drugs with him in the car.

“Extremely dangerous. If the intel is correct and he was taking his child every morning to school with a backpack full of fentanyl in the front seat, his child could have easily been exposed to this deadly narcotic,” an agent said. “I think we got some very dangerous narcotics off the street, especially in North Nashville. This is a lot of fentanyl, meth and heroin that could’ve killed someone.”

Taylor Jr. is charged with 11 counts related to the drug bust. He is currently in the Metro Jail under a $150,000 bond.

Agents say this investigation is still very much ongoing.

News 2 checked with the TDOC and discovered Taylor Jr. was out on parole. He was originally sentenced to 22 years in prison. That sentence began in August of 2006 and was supposed to end in February of next year.

He was serving time for two drug offenses — one for meth, one for cocaine.