NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nearly two months after allegedly threatening to shoot his ex-girlfriend when she asked him to help with some household chores, a man is behind bars for numerous charges in Nashville.

According to an arrest affidavit, officers responded to the fire station in the 2500 block of Whites Creek Pike at approximately 1:22 p.m. on July 31 in reference to a domestic disturbance.

The victim, who had walked to the station, told officers she had asked her ex-boyfriend, Michael Harris — who has lived with the victim for “a period of time” — to help clean her apartment in the 2700 block of Whites Creek Pike, the court document said.

However, when he refused to do so, the victim reportedly told him he needed to leave if he didn’t want to help her out around the home.

Per the affidavit, Harris got mad, pointed a handgun at the victim, and told her he was going to shoot her in the face.

The victim told authorities she left the apartment and started to walk toward the front of the complex while waiting for police to respond, but then Harris allegedly came out from behind the apartment and confronted her again.

According to the court document, Harris threatened the victim, telling her that if she brought law enforcement to the complex, he was “going to kill her and then shoot it out with the police.”

Since Nashville Fire Department personnel were in the area, the victim reportedly ran to them for safety and then waited at the station for authorities.

The affidavit said the victim knew Harris owned a black semi-automatic .380 handgun, based on her interactions with him. In addition, a record check revealed Harris was a convicted felon.

The court document said Harris was charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon because he caused the victim “to fear imminent bodily injury by displaying a dangerous weapon” during the July 31 incident.

According to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office website, 56-year-old Harris was booked into the Downtown Detention Center at 12:15 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 22, facing a number of charges:

Six counts of misdemeanor failure to appear

Misdemeanor domestic assault causing fear of bodily injury

Misdemeanor domestic assault causing bodily injury (second offense)

Misdemeanor possession of a firearm following a domestic violence conviction

Misdemeanor vandalism ($1,000 or less)

Misdemeanor harassment by making repetitive calls

Felony aggravated burglary

Two counts of felony aggravated assault by intentionally or knowingly causing serious bodily injury or displaying a deadly weapon

Two counts of felony possession of a handgun as a felon

Felony possession of a firearm with intent to commit a dangerous felony

Based on court records, Harris is being held on a $275,000 bond.

If you are in danger, need to speak to an advocate, or have general questions about domestic violence, you can call YWCA’s 24-hour Crisis & Support Helpline at 1-800-334-4628 or text the organization at 615-983-5170.