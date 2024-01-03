NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Headlines of neglected and abandoned animals have shocked and disturbed members of Metro Council and inspired them to do more to crack down on animal abuse in Nashville.

“This is a daily occurrence. We’ve had dogs that were shot point-blank in the face. We’ve reconstructed faces; we see heartworm; we treat Parvo; we treat burns,” said Lavonne Redferrin, Founder of Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue.

On Wednesday, a group of Metro Councilmembers, the Nashville District Attorney, the director of Metro Nashville Animal Care and Control (MACC) and animal rescue nonprofits met for the first time to discuss ways to reduce animal cruelty cases in Davidson County.

“Over the last six months it seems like we’ve had this plethora of cases, some which were prosecutable and some which were not,” said District Attorney Glenn Funk.

Organizers, councilmembers Joy Styles and Sheri Weiner, said they wanted this first meeting to serve as a listening session where they could hear from people who see the impacts of animal abuse.

“Right now, everyone’s hands are tied and we’re all frustrated,” said Styles.

During the meeting, the director of Metro Nashville Animal Care and Control said the number of animals they see every day has “imploded,” and they don’t have enough staffing or the proper facilities to take in all the animals brought to them.

“We need space for animals to be able to have housing in accordance with best practices,” said MACC Director Ashley Harrington. “The community needs a spay and neuter clinic; we can’t provide that in our current facility; we have a very, very small surgical suite…it probably was state of the art 25 years ago when that building was put there. It is not state of the art now; it is falling apart; that building is working against us.”

In addition to physical upgrades, Harrington said the same laws that allow her team to bring animals into their care are the same ones that make it hard for them to act.

She told the group about the case of two dogs who were being neglected and close to death, but said despite seeing evidence on social media about the dogs’ living conditions, they couldn’t bring them into their custody.

“When our officer was able to have access to the owner to do a welfare check, that wasn’t the conditions that we saw. We cannot remove something based on somebody’s photo from days prior. Unfortunately, when we go out and the owners are not there, we have to post a notice so they know we’re coming. So what did they do? They clean, and then that just furthers our limitations,” Harrington explained.

Styles said this is an example of how the section of Metro Nashville’s code related to animal abuse needs to be updated, and she said doing so will be one of her top priorities this year.

“I think success is on the horizon,” Styles told the group.