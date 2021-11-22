‘Everybody was trying to help’: Witness recounts deadly East Nashville crash involving school bus

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) — On Monday, Metro police officers with the East Precinct responded to a three-car crash that involved a school bus on Dickerson Pike near Lemuel Road.

According to a press release from Metro police, 19-year-old Emmanuel Edmonson died. He was driving a white Volkswagen Jetta.

The preliminary investigation shows that the driver of a Nissan Rogue, a 66-year-old woman, was on Lemuel Road when she attempted to turn left onto Dickerson Pike and collided with Edmondson who was in the southbound lane.

The crash caused Edmonson to crash into the front of a school bus which was in the center turn lane on Dickerson Pike preparing to turn left onto Lemuel Road. The only person on the bus was the driver.

Edmondson died at the scene. The bus driver, the driver of the Nissan and her passenger were transported to Skyline Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Rafi Hadi was filling up his car at a nearby gas station when he heard the crash and tried helping Edmonson get out of his mangled car, but he says it was too late.

“When we ran over there I saw the guy was bleeding,” Hadi said. “Everybody was trying to help. We pulled the door but it was too damaged. We couldn’t do it.”

Metro police said there was no evidence of alcohol or drug involvement at the scene. The preliminary contributing factors to this fatal crash appear to be excessive speed on the part of Edmondson and failure to yield the right of way on the part of the driver of the Nissan.

“God bless him. We did our best to help, but it was too late. My prayers are with their family and friends,” Hadi said.

Lt. Jason Williams with Metro police says there’s been several fatal crashes on this side of town in 2021. Many of which involved pedestrians. City leaders are working to fix it.

“With the creation of the Nashville Department of Transportation, we’re looking at improving the safety of the roadways and Dickerson pike in particular,” Lt. Williams said.

Rocketship Elementary School confirmed it was one of their busses involved in the wreck. Their driver sustained minor injuries.