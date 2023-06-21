NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WRKN) — More than three decades after they first burst onto the alternative rock scene, Everclear is hitting the road once again.

The band just recently released their newest album, “Live at The Whisky a Go Go,” a live recording of their performance at the iconic Santa Monica venue. The tour will be in support of the album, hitting 30 dates and featuring plenty of special guests.

Included in the tour stops is Nashville on Thursday, Sept. 21, on The Sky Deck at Assembly Food Hall. The Nashville date will see The Ataris and The Pink Spiders join the band.

Tickets are available online now by clicking HERE.