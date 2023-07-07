NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After receiving unanimous approval from the Metro City Council Thursday night, Erbil has now become the first city in the Middle East to be named one of Nashville’s sister cities.

The official approval of a resolution establishing Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, as Nashville’s 10th sister city comes after more than two decades of efforts to foster a sister city partnership.

According to the Tennessee Kurdish Community Council (TKCC), the first wave of Kurds arrived in Nashville in the 1970s after the collapse of a Kurdish uprising in Iraq, and today Nashville has the largest Kurdish population outside of Kurdistan in the world.

Erbil, Iraq (Getty Images)

“Current day numbers are between 25,000 and 28,000 Kurdish people living in our city that are our brothers and sisters,” said District 4 Councilmember Robert Swope, who was among numerous council members that sponsored the resolution.

Swope said former Mayor Bill Purcell recognized the connection between the two communities in 2000 and spent the next 23 years getting the resolution to council members’ desks. Since then, leaders from both cities have traveled over 6,000 miles to visit each other.

A delegation from Kurdistan came to Nashville in May 2022, and just six weeks ago, Mayor John Cooper traveled to Erbil with representatives from Sister Cities of Nashville, council members, Purcell, and other officials to further explore the partnership and city.

“When I landed in Erbil, I was shocked and for the next week we were, let’s just say treated like royalty or dignitaries by everyone from Prime Minister Barzani on down,” Swope said. “Kurdistan isn’t the dessert. It’s more like Colorado or Idaho. It’s actually gorgeous.”

Some evidence points to Erbil being the oldest continuously inhabited city in the world, with occupation dating back to at least 3000 BC, said Swope, who added that the city’s beauty explains why “the Kurdish people have fought for 5,000 years to protect it.”

“The Kurdish community is full of very resilient people. People that went through wars and fled. A lot of them are refugees, and they’ve made Nashville home, and they’ve contributed so much to what Nashville is,” said At-Large Councilmember Zulfat Suara, who also sponsored the resolution.

The sister city program was created by President Dwight Eisenhower in 1956, with the vision of building bonds between people from different communities and cultures across the world, according to Sister Cities International.

Nashville has been forging similar connections with other communities for many years. Edmonton, Canada became Nashville’s first official sister city in 1990, and before this year, the last city to partner with Nashville was Chengdu, China in 2020.

Many of Nashville’s sister cities engage in events and exchange programs that give residents from both cities an opportunity to participate in different cultural and educational activities thousands of miles away.

Representatives from the Erbil government are expected to join Nashvillians for an official signing ceremony designating the two communities as sister cities in August. As an immigrant herself, Suara said she is proud to see the acceptance of the Kurdish community in Nashville.

“It goes a long way,” she said. “We live in a very divisive world where people see the other people as ‘other’, and so for a city like Nashville to be able to say the Kurds in this city are our sisters and we’re working together; I think that’s the world that we all want to live in. That’s the relationship we want to build where we see each other as people regardless of our background.”